EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Fifth-graders in the Canutillo Independent School District spent the week learning the ins and outs of proper dining etiquette as part of an annual program aimed to show students important life skills.

Through the Etiquette for Success program, every fifth-grader in the District experiences a four-course meal in the District’s boardroom where experts will teach them basic etiquette like silverware usage and proper table manners.

“This is a fun way to introduce our students to a lesson that goes beyond what the state expects us to teach. Etiquette is not part of the state curriculum, but we know that this is an important skill to have,” said Dr. Monica Reyes, Canutillo’s Executive Director of Student Support Services. The etiquette lessons are taught by Organiza Eventos, a local events company.