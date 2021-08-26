Fiesta de las Luces returns to Downtown El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second Fiesta de las Luces celebration is scheduled for a two-day event this weekend along the historic South El Paso Street corridor.

Organizers with the Downtown Management District say this weekend’s event is the second in a three-month series and the celebration will be held on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free and El Pasoans will be able to enjoy live entertainment and have access to food trucks.

“Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors, classic car Show ‘n’ Shine and family friendly activities,” a news release said.

The event is meant to highlight the corridor as a welcoming bridge between the El Paso and Juárez community. On Saturday, festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. On Sunday, celebrations start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

