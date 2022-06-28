EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas have partnered with ADP to launch “Fetch the FUNdraiser,” benefiting the Humane Society of El Paso. Fetch the FUNdraiser runs now through July 18.

The Chihuahuas and ADP are asking fans to donate a minimum of $5. Donations are being collected via text-to-donate by texting “FETCH” to 844-311-5007.

We are proud to partner with ADP to raise funds for the Humane Society of El Paso. The care the Humane Society provides is important to the lives of these local animals. Brady Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President/ Chihuahuas GM

Funds from the Fetch the FUNdraiser program will go towards purchasing blankets, toys, and supplies requested by the Humane Society. For every $5 raised, the El Paso Chihuahuas will donate an additional toy or leash.

The generous donations of our community impact our shelter in many ways. With over 150 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens currently residing at our facility, we rely on donors to help support our animals and programs providing enrichment and care. Tayler Quintana, Humane Society Community Engagement & Volunteer Coordinator

Fans who make a monetary donation of $5 or more will be entered-to-win one of five Chihuahuas Prize packs. For every $5 donation, a fan will receive one enter-to-win ($10=2 entries, $15=3 entries, etc.).

Along with the Fetch the FUNdraiser program, the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack, presented by Helen of Troy, will volunteer at the Humane Society alongside ADP employees on Friday, July 22.

The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) is a no-kill animal shelter in El Paso operating for the purpose of building a better community for all animals through adoptions, education, foster care, volunteer work, and community events according to the website.

“Without the help of our community, we would not be able to do what we do,” said Quintana. “Our community is an integral part of helping to rehabilitate and rehome the animals under our care.”

The 501(c)(3) non-profit does not receive local or federal government funding and is solely dependent on adoption and service fees, fundraising activities, grants, and donations from the community. HSEP is not associated with any national organizations.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.