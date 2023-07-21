EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We have been waiting for this moment for a long time… One of the most highly anticipated weeks in Movie History…It’s being referred to as “Barbenheimer,” but this week, Felipa Solis is here and feeling pink with a look at Barbie.

It’s all about feeling “The Pink” this weekend and around the world; this color is it… Pink Paint is on backorder everywhere, and even with the making of this film, pink was so required it was in short supply.

Here is what’s interesting about the whole color scheme of “Barbie,” Director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig said that her inspiration for the film was the 1964 French classic, “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” The colorful production and design inspired her to help create a sense of authentic artificiality. With that classic fun fact, I was totally in.

Barbieland… It’s a feminine UTOPIA, where pretty bright-colored dolls rule. Barbie is beautiful and pink and wears high heels, and wait until you check out her male sidekick Ken. Margot Robbie is not only stunning, she’s fabulous, as the doll who literally comes to life, and Ryan Gosling is virtually a scene stealer throughout the film as Ken.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say that this is one of the funniest, tongue-in-cheek films I have seen in quite some time. Every line, every look, the laugh meter is high. But the question remains… is Barbie an object or the subject of the film. Why does Ken change so much once out of Barbieland and into the real world? He even has fellow Ken’s, including the wonderful John Cena, who are ready to transform it all. Barbie has her own “Barbie Crew,” including Weird Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon, and she is just wonderful.

It’s fun to watch Margot Robbie in this film as she appears super mechanical in Barbieland and even in the real world as she works to understand and realize her real relationships with humans. Mattel, the creators of the 1960s doll phenomenon, are not the good guys here… they want Barbie in her place, and who better to play the Patriarch Executive at Mattel than Will Farrell. He is brilliant as the evil head of a conglomerate with a vast empire of discontinued merch. Look for our El Paso connection in America Ferrera, who is a loyal “secretary” at Mattel and loves those dolls. Her daughter has nothing but disdain for the doll and hatred of fascism.

And who better to provide the narration for this film than Helen Mirren, who explains the deep creation of the myths of Barbie? Should Barbie just live in the box?

The film is so incredibly thoughtful and colorful, with unbelievable cinematography. Greta Gerwig and her writing partner Noah Baumbach have created a film for the ages. Look for cool music by Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, and more. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling own it and the endgame… it’s more than just being “Pretty in Pink. In the end… The Oscar is GOLD!