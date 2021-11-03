Federal Grand Jury indicts El Paso man on alleged drug trafficking, firearms charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, a Federal Grand Jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging an El Paso man with allegedly trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Daniel Lee Burmeister was arrested October 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a home where Burmeister was staying. The documents go on to say that during the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.

Burmeister is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; one count of possession of an unregistered firearm; one count of possession of a firearm not identified by a serial

number; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and one count of possession of a

firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The defendant is scheduled for an arraignment next week. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

If convicted, Burmeister faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison on the drug charge; a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the charges of unregistered firearm, firearm unidentified by serial number, and felon in possession of a firearm; and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison on possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas; FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II, Dallas Division, made the announcement.

The FBI and ATF are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Rasmussen is prosecuting the case.

