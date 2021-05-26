FBI warns of intimate photos being shared on El Paso Reddit pages

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI is warning internet users not to share intimate photos and videos of individuals on social media or any websites.

A subreddit surfaced last week that showed images and videos of women that were being shared without their knowledge or consent. A KTSM 9 News analysis of the page revealed users were exchanging intimate photos and videos of individuals from El Paso. Also, users were posting pictures of Instagram influencers and asking if others had intimate photos of them.

The subreddit had been open for at least a month, the analysis revealed. As the page became more known, the subreddit was abruptly taken offline.

But now, it appears several more pages have sprouted, prompting concern among individuals that intimate photographs and videos continue to be shared without the owners’ or individuals’ knowledge or consent.

“The consequences of that, that is distribution of pornography. That is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. That is assuming that you have no prior criminal history, but it can be longer than that,” said FBI Special Agent Reyes of the El Paso office.

Reyes, whose full name has been withheld for security reasons, explains even if a partner shared an intimate video or photograph with someone, sharing it without their consent can have hefty consequences.

“I would certainly caution people to not do that,” Reyes said. “Especially if the other individual is not privy to being recorded or photographed.”

Reyes said to not share intimate photos with others as they can always be saved, copied and shared without one’s permission or knowledge.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.