FBI seeks information in homicide of Sundance, NM man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the homicide of 50-year-old Michael Barnery St.

Investigators said on June 7, 2021, Barney was found dead outside his residence located on Roadrunner Drive in Sundance, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

The cause of death is pending, but authorities consider it suspicious.

The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to immediately contact the FBI by calling 505-889-1300 or sending information online at tips.fbi.gov.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.