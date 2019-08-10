1  of  3
FBI: Only 30 cars out of 230 remain at Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI says only 30 vehicles out of the 230 that were left in the Walmart parking lot following last Saturday’s mass shooting are left.

Those whose cars were left began the process of retrieving them on Tuesday with the help of the Family Assistance Center at the El Paso Convention Center.

The owners of the remaining cars are asked to proceed to the Convention Center with their keys, car title and proof of insurance in order to pick up their vehicle from the lot.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The FBI reminds the public that services at the center are offered regardless of immigration status and Spanish speakers are available.

For immediate support, you may also call (915) 779-1800.

