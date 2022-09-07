EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday the FBI announced it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the GECU bank robbery suspect.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect fired multiple shots inside the bank with a handgun. No reported injuries. The robber obtained an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank heading towards Yarbrough.

Suspect’s Description:

▪ Sex: Male

▪ Race: Unknown

▪ Height: Approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet

▪ Clothing: Khaki pants, Khaki long sleeved shirt, light colored sun hat, yellow safety vest, black boots, dark gloves, possible khaki vest, and a dark face covering.

GECU Bank Robbery Suspect – Ctsy: FBI

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. “We are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify this bank robbery suspect,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffery R. Downey. “Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (915) 832-5000 / 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. The subject should be considered armed and dangerous. We ask that individuals don’t try to apprehend the subject by themselves, but instead call our office.”

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

