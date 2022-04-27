EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, officials with the FBI Office in El Paso started a new campaign to help solve a 40-plus year cold case murder.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s El Paso Field Office is looking for information regarding the death of Margaret Mary Hart.

On September 9, 1979, a group of teenagers hiking in the area near Transmountain Road found badly decomposed human remains on military property in the Franklin Mountains. The body was later identified as Margaret Mary Hart.

FBI officials say that Hart’s body was found nude, with her clothing nearby. Her t-shirt read “Keep the Magic,” and she was found with two pieces of jewelry.

The necklace was made of catgut or fishing line, with a small ivory heart framed by two metal doves, and her gold-colored ring was inscribed with, “Love M.W.B.”

Officials add that Hart had surgery on her right knee earlier in the same year in which she was murdered, which hindered her mobility.

Hart previously had ties to Illinois, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. She attended the following schools in El Paso: St. Joseph’s Parochial School, Loretto Academy, and possibly Burges High School.

If anyone has information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect, please call the FBI El Paso office at (915) 832-5000 or submit it anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.











For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.