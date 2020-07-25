FBI: Horizon H.S. teacher accused of using app to meet underage boy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Horizon High School teacher is accused of using a dating app to try and meet up with someone he believed to be an underage boy, according to the FBI.

A federal criminal complaint obtained by KTSM states that Ricardo Ortiz, 29, was arrested on July 19 as part of an online FBI sting dubbed “Operation Cerberus,” the results of which were announced Friday.

The FBI alleges Ortiz used the gay dating app Grindr to begin a sexual conversation with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy.

According to the complaint, Ortiz sent a nude photo and arranged to meet the “boy” at home that same day, believing the “boy’s” family to be out of town in Ruidoso.

The document states when Ortiz arrived at the home, he was taken into custody by agents.

The FBI said Ortiz confessed to the sexually-explicit Grindr exchange in a recorded interview and admitted he wanted to meet the boy for sex.

“I was just curious to see what it was like; I mean, obviously, it’s wrong,” Ortiz told agents, according to the complaint, adding that he had never engaged in sex with a minor before.

This story was first published by The El Paso Times which was unable to reach the Clint Independent School District for comment on Friday.

As of late Friday night, Ortiz was still listed as a video game programming and design teacher on the Horizon High School website.

According to the complaint, Ortiz is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement to engage in sexual activity of an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years.

County records showed he was still in custody Friday night at the Downtown El Paso jail.