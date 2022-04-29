EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Office of the FBI and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday afternoon that a suspect in the mid-April Downtown bank robbery has been arrested.

According to officials, 38-year-old Tensley Neal of Albuquerque was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Wells Fargo bank robbery that happened in El Paso on Monday, April 18.

“The EPPD and the FBI would like to thank the many community members and local businesses

for providing valuable evidence and tips, which assisted in identifying and locating Neal,” FBI officials shared via a news release.

Neal was taken into custody by Bernalillo County Sheriff Department, U.S. Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Albuquerque, on On April 28, 2022.

Neal was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for Robbery; he was charged federally with one count of 18 USC 2113(a) – Bank Robbery and Incidental Crimes.

Officials say Neal will make his initial appearance in federal court in Albuquerque before being extradited to the Western District of Texas.

The extensive investigative work performed by EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and FBI El Paso led to a quick resolution to this investigation, therefore assuring the community of their safety in their day-to-day activities is a priority for our organizations. Federal Bureau of Investigation, El Paso Field Office



Neal faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

