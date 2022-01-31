EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus ride gone wrong. The father of a special needs child that attends Haskins Elementary School says his son was missing for more than an hour after the school bus he was on, didn’t arrive at daycare.

MIguel Paredes that it all happened on an afternoon in November. His son gets out of school at 3:20, but when he did not arrive at daycare by 4:30, the daycare staff contacted him, notifying him his child was not dropped off.

“I said that’s weird, let’s try to figure out what’s going on. I contacted the school got a message from the phone system saying they close at 4:00 [pm.] I went to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) website, started looking up numbers and started calling the numbers on the transportation section. All of the numbers went to voicemail or weren’t answered at all.”

Paredes then began contacting his son’s teachers via text message. Those teachers gave him numbers to call, but they were the same phone numbers listed on the EPISD website, the same numbers that weren’t being answered,

“If nobody’s answering then those phone numbers are basically worthless.”

Paredes said he was very concerned. His child is very friendly and likes to talk to people so not knowing what was going on or where he was concerned him,



“I was panicking a little bit just because there’s a feeling of impotence not being able to talk to anybody and not know where your kid is. He is at school, he is supposed to be safe, he’s on a school bus he is supposed to be safe – and I’m just keeping the best thoughts in my head but at the same time you also have to, unfortunately this day in age, you have to think of the worst.”

Eventually, Paredes said, he received a return phone call from a person in Transportation who was having the same issues. He did not know what was going on, and couldn’t get in touch with anyone at the bus station at the West Annex. After about 20 minutes, someone was able to figure out what was going on with the bus.

“He did apologize to a point saying there was a shortage of bus drivers but he didn’t have all the answers at the time. There is a lift on the bus, there was an issue so that delayed it. Also a delay with the temporary driver that didn’t know the bus route, but there is an assistant that handles the children and the assistant was the same person, so even if the bus driver was new and didn’t know the route, the other person should at least know the route and where these kids are going. “

Paredes said the issues were understandable, but the lack of communication and not knowing where his child was, are the factors that concern him the most. In addition, Paredes said the same thing happened again in January. The bus was late, there was no communication and no-one was answering the phones.

“I can understand that it was a brand new day, brand new school, brand new issues but again if it happens again and there is nobody at the school to answer phones or questions because they close at four or at the Depo or at the transportation numbers, than there is a failure by somebody and I want to make sure that no other parent has to go through what I had to.”

A spokesperson with the EPISD responded to the issues with this statement,

A review of documents shows a delay in the delivery of students on this route on Nov. 12, 2021, caused by mechanical problems with the lift on a bus. EPISD understands the late drop-off of students can lead to inconvenience and worry among parents. The District apologizes for any concerned caused and is working on solutions to these issues.

The EPISD Transportation Department webpage posts direct phone lines to its three bus dispatch centers, which are available to any parent who wishes to receive real-time information on the location of their child’s bus.

Those numbers are:

Central Bus Hub: 915-230-2507

Northeast Bus Hub: 915-230-2517

West Side Bus Hub: 915-230-3550.

Numbers Paredes said he called, but nobody picked up,

“There is no point in having a phone number, and there are several listed, but there is no point calling any numbers if nobody is answering and it’s just going to voicemail and nobody returns the phone call. This is definitely a training issue. I want them to learn from this experience I want to know that my child is safe on the bus and if there is something that happens on the bus I want to know what’s going on.”

Paredes says he hopes his story will spark change with in the school system so no other parent has to go through the fear of not knowing where their child is.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.