Father killed in single-vehicle crash, two children injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man died after crashing into a tree on the West Side early Saturday morning.

Officers from the Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to 900 S. Mesa Hills to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash around 2 a.m. Police say Alonso Cervantes, 30, was driving a 2011 Subaru with his two children in passenger seats.

Police say Cervantes lost control of the vehicle, travelled off the roadway and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene, police said.

His six-year old son sustained minor injuries while his four-year old daughter, who was unrestrained in the rear seat, sustained serious injuries.

This was the 29th traffic fatality of the year compared to 31 at this time last year.

