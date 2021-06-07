Father killed in single-vehicle crash, two children injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man died after crashing into a tree on the West Side early Saturday morning.

Officers from the Special Traffic Investigations unit responded to 900 S. Mesa Hills to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash around 2 a.m. Police say Alonso Cervantes, 30, was driving a 2011 Subaru with his two children in passenger seats.

Police say Cervantes lost control of the vehicle, travelled off the roadway and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene, police said.

His six-year old son sustained minor injuries while his four-year old daughter, who was unrestrained in the rear seat, sustained serious injuries.

This was the 29th traffic fatality of the year compared to 31 at this time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.