ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) – A father was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in bodily harm, according to Alamogordo Police. His 2-month old infant was choking when police arrived to the home and found the infant not breathing. Officials say the infant has been upgraded from critical condition to stable condition as he continues to be treated in El Paso.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Alamogordo Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mescalero Avenue in reference to a 2-month-old infant choking. Upon arrival, an APD Detective located the infant not breathing.

The father began CPR while waiting for the arrival of AMR. AMR continued life saving measures as they rushed the infant to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center. Emergency Department staff at Gerald Champion was able to stabilize the infant for life flight to a hospital in El Paso.



During the investigation, detectives learned the infant had injuries that were inconsistent with parental statements and life saving measures. The infant was found to have 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, two broken femurs, a broken hand, and two brain bleeds.



Detectives interviewed both parents of the infant and have determined the father, identified as Jason Herrera of Alamogordo, New Mexico to be the abuser. Mr. Herrera was arrested at 4:44 pm today. He is being charged with one count of child abuse (resulting in great bodily harm). Mr. Herrera was incarcerated in Otero County Detention Center.



The infant has been upgraded from critical condition to stable condition as he continues to be

treated in El Paso.

