Fatality at Guadalupe Mountains National Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- On Saturday morning, the rangers at Guadalupe Mountains National Park (GMNP) in Salt Flat, Texas, received a report of a hiker on the Guadalupe Peak Trail experiencing a medical incident.

According to a news release by the National Park Service, responders arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive 58-year-old male.

Resuscitation efforts on the part of bystanders, National Park Service personnel, and Trans Aero MEDEVAC medical personnel were unsuccessful, the release said.

The cause of death is currently under investigation and the name of the victim will not be released pending notification of the next of kin.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

GMNP encourages all visitors to stay safe while hiking in the park by staying on designated trails, remaining hydrated and keeping a safe distance from wildlife.