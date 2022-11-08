EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound remains closed following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit.

El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle.

Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators (STI) conducted their investigation.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway with the Texas Dept. of Transportation and El Paso Police advising drivers to use the Copia exit (22A) as a way to avoid the area.

This fatal accident followed another accident overnight near the Downtown exit (19B).

Authorities confirmed a person was also ejected in that crash and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

KTSM 9 News is monitoring both situations for any updates and will have more information on KTSM 9 News at Noon.