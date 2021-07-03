Fatal crash on Interstate 10 closes lanes near Vinton exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says an individual died in a two-vehicle collision on Friday night.

Authorities say two vehicles were traveling West near Vinton when one attempted to switch lanes and rear-ended the other causing a collision. One individual sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead during the incident early on Friday.

The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes headed west remain closed and are being detoured onto North and South Desert Boulevard.

