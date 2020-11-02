Family speaks out about SMU student from El Paso killed in Dallas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student from El Paso who was killed in Dallas is speaking out about their loved one.

Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea, 19, was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of the intersection of South Harwood and Jackson streets in downtown Dallas around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Jaden had found a home at SMU and was thriving. Our family saw him blossoming as a student, maturing, and pursuing his passion in law and music,” his parents, Dr. Robert Urrea and Patricia Urrea, wrote in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News. “Jaden was a proud El Paso native and a graduate of Coronado High School. He had so much to offer this world and was taken away too soon. We are comforted to know he is in the hands of the Lord. Our faith and your prayers will carry us through this difficult time.”

The family said that Jaden was at a Halloween party with other students at a venue in downtown Dallas. After the party, they said Jaden spoke briefly with family on his phone and was arranging for a rideshare back to campus.

Dallas Police say they have surveillance footage showing Urrea walking up to a white four-door vehicle and shortly after, stumbling into the intersection where he collapsed.

“We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers,” they wrote.

Urrea was a 2019 graduate of Coronado High School and an up-and-coming guitarist in El Paso. He played with the local band Cherry Trap.

The family said they are working with the Dallas Police Department, as well as Crime Stoppers, to find the person or persons responsible for Jaden’s death.

They are requesting privacy at this time.

