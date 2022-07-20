EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Don Carbon lovers if you didn’t know, there is a new location in town and it’s calling your name.

About 10 years ago, the Peregrino family invented the don carbon business model. Tania, who is now the creative director for the restaurant, says her father Humberto, mother Gysel and brother Kevin started it all.

“We want the people that come to Don Carbon that after they eat, they feel good about themselves,” Tania Peregrino said.

Tania is known for designing all of the artwork you see on the walls in every restaurant.

In the beginning, with her father on the grill, her mom and brother cooking, she would run the register taking people’s orders .

Since the business has grown, Tania has become the regional supervisor for all the managers in each of their nine different locations.

“So we didn’t have a marketing budget, it was only social media. That’s when Instagram, Facebook you know. We were giving fliers outside to people and the first week it was word of mouth. Honestly this community has supported us since the beginning, it’s been a beautiful journey to see how we were able to be like now years later, I see it.”

Adding that they have been able to provide about 300 jobs to the people in El Paso.

With 10 locations across El Paso you can’t miss Don Carbon, you can find them anywhere starting from the Upper Valley and now on the east side of George Dieter.

“Don Carbon started in 2013 that my parents had the idea of creating a chicken restaurant, a healthier option for people that want to eat something on the go, fast but good quality and healthy.”

The restaurant provides all types of food, besides being known for its fresh chicken that is cooked on charcoal, they have plant based options, too.

They’re also known for their delicious sides, fresh desserts and if you can’t beat the heat. Did I mention they also have popsicles?

Tania says for those who work in construction or who are truck drivers, Don Carbon has a parking lot in Anthony, Texas for a reason.

And that’s because they want to make sure people are eating something nutritious when working. That is why they also offer protein power bowls which come with quinoa, veggies, chicken or sirloin.

You can now make your way to Don Carbon at 11 in the morning to give the family support at their new location on 1373 George Dieter Dr. For Don Carbon’s menu click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.