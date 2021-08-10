Family of man injured in Northeast collision speaks out

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cause of a collision in Northeast El Paso over the weekend remains a mystery but the family of a man injured in the incident is asking the public to share information.

John Gomez, 20, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to University Medical Center shortly after the incident on Saturday night. What is known is that a three-vehicle collision happened around 6:34 p.m. at the intersection of Gateway South and McCombs.

“We don’t know what happened. We have gotten no news about the incident,” Iliana Gomez said. “Pretty much clueless right now, so if anyone has information if you could please step out, say something. Please.”

His family says Gomez was wearing a seatbelt, which is likely to be the main reason why he is still alive, they added.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds to pay for his medical expenses and other bills.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-john-gmez-family.

