Family of Erika Gaytan protests after her accused killer is granted reduced bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–An El Paso family demands justice for Erika Gaytan, the 29-year-old mother who disappeared last year, after the bond was reduced for the man accused of killing her.

Demonstrators held a peaceful protest Friday afternoon starting at the El Paso County Courthouse, calling for change in the criminal justice system.

Police said Gaytan went on a date with Marquez before she disappeared last year and soon said evidence pointed to Marquez killing her.

The bond was first set at a million dollars, now reduced to $250,000. Court documents show Judge Sam Medrano reduced to a split bond of $150,000 cash bond and $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

“He will be let out and back into our community and there will be no justice for the Gaytan family or Erika,” Nubia Legarda, a demonstrator, said.

Medrano originally denied public defender Marcelo Rivera’s first request in December. However, a new request citing COVID-19 concerns was granted on July 28.

“His lawyer, Mr. Rivera is bringing up concerns of human rights, so Guadalupe Gaytan wants to know ‘what about my daughter’s human rights’,” Legarda said.

This prompted a peaceful march from the El Paso County Courthouse to the Downtown Detention Facility where records show Marquez remains for now.

Erika Gaytan’s mother, Guadalupe, lead the march, she said now is the time for her voice to be heard.

“It frustrates me and saddens me that our justice system is so poor that a person like that can go free in the streets but he doesn’t want to cooperate and tell us where he buried her body,” Gaytan said.

As protesters shouted the words “justice for Erika” towards the jail, loud banging noises which appeared to come from inside the jail were heard on the outside.

“I feel like he’s in there listening and he knows we’re out here. I won’t stay silent, I will keep fighting so he will never get out, so if he doesn’t say where her body is, he won’t get out,” Gaytan said.

The District Attorney’s office said it opposed the request for the reduced bond. Marquez has a trial date set for October.