Family mourns teen slain in shooting at Lower Valley park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The family of Raul Elijah Raygoza says the 16-year-old enjoyed playing sports, fishing, and playing video games. He dreamed of opening his own barbershop. But most of all, he loved his family.

Those details coming from an obituary in the El Paso Times announcing a time and date for his funeral service at a Christian church off of Lee Trevino and North Loop. He and an 18-year-old named Steven Lopez were killed in a shooting at Shawver Park on Nov. 11.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital.

“Rulis was very generous and always shared what he had,” the obituary wrote. “His radiant smile was contagious to all around him. When he smiled he made other smile.”

A GoFundMe page and the obituary say Raygoza was deeply loved and close to his faith.

In a YouTube stream of a service for Raygoza, his father said they “did everything together.” He talked about the day he was born to a congregation at the El Paso Christian Church.

“I remember holding him and I remember thinking to myself ‘man, this is the love of God,” Raul Raygoza, his father said. “This is the love that a father has for his son.”

Police have not announced an arrest in the case and have not questioned whether Raygoza was an individual killed in the shooting.

