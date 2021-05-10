Family and friends fundraising to support man struck by rollover crash on Montwood Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and friends of a man struck during a rollover crash in East El Paso are fundraising to support him in medical expenses.

Amanda Najera, who is organizing the fundraiser on GoFundMe, says Guillermo Guzman was the pedestrian struck during a rollover crash on Montwood Drive, last week. Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fundraiser’s webpage says medical professionals were able to save Guzman’s life but his right leg was amputated. Now, family and friends are looking to the community for assistance to help pay his medical expenses, Najera says.

Police say a man named Aaron Corey Ruiz, 26, was involved in the rollover and arrested shortly after the crash. Investigators say he was not forthcoming about his identity.

He was later found to have an outstanding criminal warrant for accident involving damage to a vehicle. Ruiz was charged with failure to identify.

El Paso County records show he was released from the Downtown jail after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.