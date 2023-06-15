EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering all dads a special discounted admission during the Father’s Day weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, dads, grandfathers, and father figures get FREE admission with the purchase of a full-priced adult, teenager, or child general admission ticket.

“If your father has not been to the El Paso Zoo in a while, now is the time to visit,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “There is so much to see and do – the zoo makes for a perfect Father’s Day adventure!”

The El Paso Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on animals, programs, and events at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, visit www.ElPasoZoo.org.

About the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is a 35-acre facility that is home to more than 220 species, including the critically endangered painted dog and Sumatran orangutan. The El Paso Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.