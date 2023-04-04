EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Familias Unidas del Chamizal invites El Pasoans to Chamizal National Park today to discuss what they believe to be an erroneous appropriation of federal funds for the expansion of The Bridge of the Americas.

The organization is convinced the $600 million planned investment will not consider the objectives of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which intends to “fund infrastructure to reduce emissions.”

Familias Unidas del Chamizal condemns what they think will be an investment that will favor the Juarez maquiladora industry, instead of securing the well-being of the border communities. Families of Barrio Chamizal demand renovations for the bridge consider health impacts and address what they attest is a long-overdue look at environmental concerns.

“This bridge (of the Americas) belongs to the families from El Paso and Juarez, and not to commerce,” said Maria Luisa de Amaya, member of the Familias Unidas del Chamizal. Maria Rodriguez, a concerned grandmother, indicated: “we know air pollution affects children and seniors.”

The press conference will take place outside Chamizal National Memorial at 4:30 p.m. The community meeting will be held at 800 San Marcial at 5 p.m.