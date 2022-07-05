EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People were out there buying fireworks until late at night trying to squeeze in every last part of 4th of July.

KTSM spoke with families who told us that this holiday is not just about tradition but coming together as a family.

As the day began there was a chance that Independence Day might be halted due to rain but Pablo Viramontes who was working the firework stands throughout the day said they were not worried about it one bit.



“People actually love it and they know ok it’s going to rain and it will stop eventually so they come buy their fireworks and wait for it to stop and hopefully they come back after that for more.”



For parents like Shyree Bustamante, she was excited to go together with their families once again and enjoy the holiday to the fullest extent



“Oh yeah my kids love it swimming barbequing trampoline waterpark fireworks it’s an every year tradition 4t of July is very important to my family were very patriotic.”>



For other parents like Jasmine Rodriguez this holiday is giving them a chance to reflect on the past years and what was taken away due to the pandemic. now they want to focus on making today a memorable one for their children



“Now as things are passing and the years are going by, I don’t want my son to miss out on stuff like this I want him to enjoy the little things in life and not take for granted a lot of things that come with it.”

