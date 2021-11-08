Families concerned after student found with replica gun at Transmountain ECHS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family members reached out to KTSM 9 on Monday after they feel that a situation involving a student with a gun – that turned out to be fake – wasn’t handled well by the district.

According to family members, last week a student at El Paso ISD’s Transmountain Early College High School took a weapon to the campus.

Even though the weapon ended up being a replica, family members of students feel that not enough was done as a result of the incident.

“The administration told the students hey, if you talk about it there’s going to be disciplinary action… and they’re not…the student had a supposed list of people that he wanted whatever the list was for…he took a weapon, no one did anything about it…” Alexys Martinez, concerned family member

For their part, El Paso ISD released the following statement about the incident:

There was the report of a student with a weapon at Transmountain Early College on Tuesday morning. Police responded immediately and removed the student from campus. Police found a gun replica, not a working weapon. The student is facing appropriate disciplinary action. EPISD doesn’t comment on specifics about disciplinary action for students due to privacy laws. Campus administration has met with students and staff to reassure that all security protocols were followed in this incident, and to address any safety concerns. We are also speaking with students about the importance of reporting incidents or potential incidents in a timely manner in order to assure safety. El Paso ISD

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.