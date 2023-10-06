EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get your walking shoes ready and be part of the ‘Buddy Walk’ this Saturday, October 6, at EPCC Valle Verde Campus.

The event aims to spread awareness and raise funds to support education advocacy and help people with Down Syndrome and their families.

Evan Vourazeris of the Netflix hit series Ozark will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk 2023.

What: 13th El Paso Buddy Walk

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023, 9:00-noon. The walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Where: EPCC Valle Verde Campus Americana Village, 919 Hunter

Visuals: 1,000 Walk Participants and “Buddies” are anticipated

EPCC’s Mascot, Tejano Jack, with EPCC Cheerleaders.

The registration fee is $15 for the walk. Online registration at www.epbuddywalk.org through noon, Friday, October 6. Walk-up registration on the day of the event is available. All paid participants will receive a Buddy Walk t-shirt.