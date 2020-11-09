Fall color comes to El Paso and the Southwest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Northeast isn’t the only part of the country to enjoy colorful plants during the fall.

El Paso and the Southwest boasts lots of fall color to take in, whether on a hike in the mountains or during a quick walk in the neighborhood.

KTSM 9 News put together a quick slideshow of some of the areas most colorful fall sights.

If you have your own pics you’d like to submit, email them to pgarcia@tksm.com.

Guadalupe National State Park. Photo by Ron Robinson.

Three Hills community in El Paso. Photo by Cori Harbour.

Purslane. Photo by DT Dominguez.

Muskogee Crape Myrtle. Photo by Sara Hernandez.

Photo by Heavenly Home.

Photo by Patricia Myres.

Photo by James Robert Courtright.

Pyracantha, or firethorn. Photo by Tania Pena.

At UTEP. Photo by Mireya Neria.

We appreciate this deer for its lack of fall color, camouflaging nicely near a backyard in West El Paso. Photo by Lanica Yu-Richardson.

Photo by Lily Graves.

River Bike Trail on the west side of El Paso. Photo by Ruth Ann Ordaz.

