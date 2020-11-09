Fall color comes to El Paso and the Southwest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Northeast isn’t the only part of the country to enjoy colorful plants during the fall.
El Paso and the Southwest boasts lots of fall color to take in, whether on a hike in the mountains or during a quick walk in the neighborhood.
KTSM 9 News put together a quick slideshow of some of the areas most colorful fall sights.
If you have your own pics you’d like to submit, email them to pgarcia@tksm.com.
