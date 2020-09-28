Fabens to get off-road vehicle park; ATV safety training offered to area youths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens will be getting a new off-road vehicle park.

To ensure that riders will be as safe as possible, on Saturday, the Texas Rescue Patrol held a training at San Felipe Park, where the off-road trails will be located.

The park will soon be designated an official off-highway vehicle riding park, according to the El Paso County of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department.

“Thanks to a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, we will be adding restrooms to this facility renovating all the picnic shelters, adding trails to the park,” Veronica Myers, director of the El Paso County Park and Recreation Department, told KTSM 9 News.

Myers said the plan is to create an ATV park for riders of all skill levels.