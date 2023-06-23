FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – Fabens will soon have a new wastewater plant in the community. Residents, however, are concerned about how close the new plant will be to surrounding neighborhoods.

The plant is expected to be built off of Camp Road in Fabens. Within 300 feet of that area is a baseball park, a residential neighborhood and railroad tracks. Residents first believed that a water park was going to be built but were immediately concerned once they discovered it was instead going to be a wastewater plant.

Being a predominantly lower income area, one resident Raphael Ramirez says they do not have the money to install the necessary equipment to filter out the potential foul odor from the plant.

“We don’t have the money that other towns might have if the plant, if the odor, starts getting bad. Some of the homes, for example, El Paso they could install, they could get filtering systems so they can filter all the air coming into the home. That would be a little easier for them. For us, we cannot do that,” Ramirez said.

KTSM spoke with general manager Gerald Grijalva of the Lower Valley Water District about the plant and the reasoning for wanting to build it in that specific area. Grijalva said that the district took over that subdivision at the request of Fabens residents.

These residents, he said, had asked the Lower Valley Water District to take over the subdivision because of high fees being charged by the Fabens water district, which borders that subdivision.

But to do that, Lower Valley Water District needed water and sewer available to the residents, he said.

However when speaking with residents about this proposal, Grijalva said it was rejected by them.

“We would pay some of the usage fees to Fabens for processing that wastewater for us at their wastewater plant. They refused so that left us no alternative but to get our own wastewater plant in that area to service all of our customers,” he said.

Residents are also concerned about the strong odor that can emit from the plant and cause health concerns. Marco Martinez worries about biogases that can be released like hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, methane and ammonia especially near the ballpark where children often play.

“Since it’s so close to a baseball park that a lot of children use, all of those biogases can actually be released into the soil and stay there and since kids are a lot smaller, they’re more susceptible to breathe in those types of odors and gases and they’re more likely to be contaminated or health issues growing up,” Martinez said.

Lower Valley Water District does not have concerns about the potential odors. They say they have invested in the necessary technology to ensure that residents will not be able to smell the wastewater plant while in operation.

Residents plan to speak to County Commissioner Iliana Holguin on Friday, June 23 about their concerns. They hope a solution can be made before the plant breaks ground.

