Fabens ISD reports third COVID-19 case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District has confirmed a third positive case of coronavirus at one of its schools.

On Friday, FISD sent a letter to employees and parents, informing them of a third COVD-19 case on campus.

The letter stated that the individual is an employee at Fabens High School and was last on campus on Sept. 30. FISD said it reports positive cases to the El Paso County Health Department and follows its self-isolation and quarantine requirements.

The District launched a webpage with a chart of the total number of cases, actives cases and recovered cases, as well as additional information about how the District gathers and tallies the information.