Expert’s opinion on talking to children about mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After Saturday’s shooting, parents may struggle with the reality of telling children what happened at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Experts at Emergence Health Network say that it is important to have an honest conversation and let them ask questions to explain what happened. However, they advise parents to be cautious with how much detail they are told depending on their age.

With many children heading back to school, experts say having a conversation with your kids after-school is important.

Ask them how their day was and if they heard anything they want to talk about. This helps give them accurate information.

Here are some signs that may show a child may be struggling:

Showing changes in behavior

Sleep interruptions

Crying

Loss of appetite

Withdrawing

According to Emergence Health Network, the decision on taking a child to memorials and vigils depend on the individual parents.

“It’s really up to the parents, but it would probably bed something the child could benefit from,” Elizabeth Urban with Emergence Health Network told KTSM, “showing a way of supporting and again not hiding that this has happened. If the parents accompany them and talk to them and make sure they’re letting them know what’s going on at all points.”

Experts urge you to be aware of the adults in your life as well.