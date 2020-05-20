Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) As New Mexico slowly reopens, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is waiting for the green light from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In preparation for reopening, many changes have been made.

Next time you head to play the slots or place your bets you will have to park your own car. Casino officials say valet parking is now a thing of the past.

“For the safety of our guests and the safety of our employees we do not want an employee to get into an individual’s car,” said Ethan Linder the Director of Marketing, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

Before entering guest will walk up to a camera that will automatically check temperatures. Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will be asked to leave.

Thermal camera at casino entrance.

Once guests enter cameras around the casino will automatically count how many people are on the premises to ensure the casino is complying with the capacity guidelines.

“We are operating with the assumption that the Governor is going to limit how many people can come on our casino floor,” said Linder.

The casino floor looks different, many machines with signs that say out of service in an effort to keep everyone 6 feet apart. As well as plexiglass between many slot machines for added protection.

“It may look different but I think it’s our job to provide a safe environment for them to come in and have fun,” said Linder.

When it comes to dining, only one restaurant will be open and all tables in the dining area have been spaced out.

“So it’s going to be a grab and go restaurant style so you will step up to our restaurant here, you will place your order you will be given a number and asked to take a seat in our dining space that’s situated track side,” said Linder.

For people who come to bet on simulcast racing, it will be one person per table. As for the tellers, they all will be behind plexiglass.

According to Linder, all Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino employees will be tested for COVID-19 this Friday.

“We as a casino and restaurant fall into Phase 2 in the State of New Mexico and hopefully Phase 1 goes well and they are announcing possibly early June for an opening of Phase 2,” said Linder.