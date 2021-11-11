EXCLUSIVE: El Paso ISD narrows new superintendent candidate list to four ahead of Monday meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One candidate considered in the second round of possibilities in the El Paso Independent School District superintendent search has experience working in El Paso.

The school board will consider four candidates in a final selection of possibilities to fill the permanent superintendent job at El Paso’s largest school district.

The candidates are as follows:

  • Matthew Gutierrez – Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District
  • Jeff Cottrill – Deputy Commissioner of Governance and Accountability at the Texas Education Agency
  • Darryl J. Henson – Superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District
  • Diana Sayavedra – Deputy Superintendent at the Fort Bend Independent School District
The school board began its search for a new superintendent last November.

At this time, it’s unclear if the final candidates have notified their current school districts about their application status.

This story will be updated.

