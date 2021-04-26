More areas being evacuated in Ruidoso as fire spreads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A wildfire quickly grew just outside the Village of Ruidoso on Monday and multiple campgrounds and areas are being evacuated.

A fire broke out on the backside of the White Mountains between Ruidoso and Carrizozo earlier today. New Mexico authorities reported the fire to be 30 acres in the morning.

Since, the fire has grown to 4,000 acres and is fast moving, according to a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. Authorities do not expect to stop the fire today. Smoke is highly visible from U.S. 54.

As of late Monday afternoon, none of the fire has been contained.

“The area is closed ot the public and we are asking people to stay home and away from the area.”

Several areas including the Apache Ski Lift area are being evacuated. Notices have also been sent to residents in the Nogal Canyon, Bonito Canyon, Tanbark, Church, Ranchman’s Camp, Loma Grande, Cora Dutton and Magado areas.

Officials with the National Forest Service say there are nine engines, a hotshot crew, a large air tanker, two air attacks and a helicopter assisting in the effort to put out the fire. More resources are expected to arrive throughout the day.

Officials have setup three evacuation centers within the area. Evacuees are being sent to a Nazarean Church Camp in Alto, Capitan Senior Center in Capitan and Ruidoso Downs Senior Center.

Evacuees with livestock are able to take animals to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The fire is being fed by several factors including winds, low humidity and hotter temperatures. Nearby agencies are responding to the fire and are expected to continue fighting it throughout the night.

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service says anyone living throughout the region may want to rethink any vacation plans to the area this week.

