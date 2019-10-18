Ethics Review Commission holds discussion over complaint against Mayor Dee Margo

The city’s Ethics Review Commission held an open discussion Thursday over whether El Paso Mayor Dee Margo violated city ordinances.

As KTSM has reported, El Paso native and Dallas-based attorney Stuart Blaugrand filed the violation complaints in June.

The Ethics Review Commission said it found no violations based on the evidence that was provided.

“We’re not in charge of following state law we’re in charge of following an imposing city ethics code, so our resolutions says which says, ‘hey we’re going to follow this state law then that’s not imposing or creating a city code violations situation,'” said Bill Hicks, who was part of the Ethics Review Commission.

Blaugrand sent a statement to KTSM. He said, “I respectfully disagree with the commission’s determination. How this commission can find Margo has no financial conflicts on matters relating to downtown redevelopment is completely beyond me.”

The Ethics Review Commission said Blaugrand could take his allegations to the district attorney’s office or attorney general if he wanted to since they would have jurisdiction.