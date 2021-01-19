Estrella Escobar named Mayor Oscar Leeser’s senior chief of staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Estrella Escobar has left her position working for the president’s office at the University of Texas at El Paso to work in the Oscar Leeser administration.

Escobar will now work as the senior chief of staff in the mayor’s office after spending nearly 20 years working at UTEP. She served as the executive assistant to Mayor Carlos Ramirez between 1997 and 2001.

She has over 20 years of experience working in public policy, government, public affairs and higher education.

Escobar serves on the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and is a member of the Hispanic Leaders Association. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors and has served on the U.S.-Mexico Bilateral Forum on Higher Education.