Estela Casas to leave executive director position at hospital foundations

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Estela Casas will no longer head the foundations for University Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital in a few weeks.

Casas had assumed leadership of both foundations as executive director in January 2020 after leaving a decorated career in journalism. Her departure is effective April 24, according to a foundation spokesman.

Casas told KTSM 9 News she had no comment late on Tuesday night.

A prominent public figure in El Paso, Casas has led initiatives in breast cancer awareness and helped shed light on various community efforts.

The foundations sent KTSM a statement further confirming her departure.

In it, Casas provided a statement saying “I have enjoyed leading the foundations throughout this tumultuous time and I am grateful for the experience of serving our community. But I have made the personal decision to pursue other endeavors at this time.”

Jacob Cintron, UMC president and CEO of the El Paso County Hospital District also provided a statement.

“We thank Estela for her support and leadership at both foundations,” Cintron said. “We wish her well and hope for the greatest success with all her future endeavors.”

