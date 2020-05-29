Estate sale business anxious to reopen but has no clear guidelines of when it can.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As businesses are reopening throughout El Paso, estate sale business owners are anxiously awaiting a green light.

“Waiting patiently for the governor to let us know we can go back,” said Aaron Enriquez the owner of West Texas Treasures.

Enriquez explains how customers are growing impatient one taking matters into her own hands.

“She’s literally just giving stuff away out of her house which is her choice but it’s kind of sad you know,” said Enriquez.

While others say it is taking a toll on their mental health not being able to sell the items.

“For me it included emotionally I moved forward and was ready to sell possessions that my parents liked and I grew up with. So there are memories attached to those things as well,” said Mark Boncser a customer of West Texas Treasures.

Enriquez says that even though people come into the homes to buy items, they operate more like a store. Adding that he could regulate the number of people inside the home at once.

“In this case here since we have to take extra precaution we would be sanitizing the house down before anybody came in or after they had left,” said Enriquez.

If the person had died from COVID-19 West Texas Treasures says they would get clearence from the CDC before holding the estate sale.

“For instance, if someone did pass away from COVID that we do have a house if we did one like that we would just have to take extra precaution on our own end sanitizing before anything like that,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez says he has called the cities hotline but was told he could not open yet.

KTSM reached out to the City of El Paso but did not hear back before deadline so we called the hotline ourselves.

“No, not yet estate sales,” said the City’s Hotline Operater.

When asked when they might be able to they responded.

“No, we have been getting calls about that but we don’t have an answer yet,” said the operator.

Adding that if they do reopen they could be fined.

“If someone files a complaint on you or whoever you’re talking about then yes it’s a possibility that there could be a fine involved,” said the operator.

“Obviously right now we’re not supposed to be having sales but I think we should be able to open with everything else that’s open,” said Enriquez.