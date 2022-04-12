EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with the City of El Paso Environmental Services Department announced the suspension of curbside collections of blue recycling bins scheduled for April 12, as a precaution due to possible strong winds today.

According to the National Weather Service, winds with gusts up to 60 mph are forecasted for the region through 9 p.m. today.

ESD officials share that the weather may create unsafe conditions for the public and collection crews. Additionally, recycling bins weigh less than trash bins due to their contents and are more likely to tip over on windy days spilling recyclables throughout the neighborhood.

“Safety of our employees and the public is our utmost priority. We ask for cooperation and understanding from our customers. Customers who were scheduled to have their recycling bins collected today will have their bins emptied in two weeks, on their next regular recycling collection day,” Environmental Services Managing Director Ellen Smyth.

Collections of gray trash bins will continue as scheduled. Residents are asked to leave their gray trash bins out on the curb until they have been emptied.

Environmental Services will continue to monitor weather conditions this week to determine its impact on collections and waste management.

The Greater El Paso Landfill and its Citizen Collection Stations, or drop-off sites, may close early today if the winds contribute to significant reduced visibility.

For more information, customers may dial (915) 212-6000 or download the free ESD Works for Me App

