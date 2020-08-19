Escobar visits El Paso USPS processing facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amid growing concerns by Democratic leaders regarding the crisis at the United States Postal Service, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar visited the USPS facility near the airport Tuesday to see what challenges our local offices are facing.

Representative Escobar said she toured the facility to get context for El Pasoans’ worries. She says many of El Pasoans still count on paper checks, including stimulus payments. Escobar says no cuts or delays have been made at El Paso’s distribution center.

“We are going to launch a survey on Thursday on our website, we want to hear from El Pasoans,” Congresswoman Escobar told KTSM. “We want to know what their experience has been — just so we get a better handle that information helps me as a member of congress to better advocate.”

You’ll be able to participate in the survey by going to the Congresswoman’s website later this week.

