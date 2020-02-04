Escobar to deliver State of the Union response

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats in the Lyndon B. Johnson Room at the U.S. Capitol September 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Following a new round of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Virginia during the summer, Democrats called on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The national spotlight will be on El Paso this evening when Congresswoman Veronica Escobar delivers the Spanish democratic response to the president’s State of the Union Address.

The first-term congresswoman will deliver the rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union address, from a local family health center in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. She is expected to be joined by El Paso families during her speech.

This response gives the opposition party the opportunity to present criticisms and policy differences.

It is also generally seen as an opportunity to shine a light on rising stars within the party. Congresswoman Escobar has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s immigration policies.

It is expected she will address immigration, gun violence, and healthcare. Also, local politics experts tell KTSM, while President Trump isn’t expected to address the current impeachment trial in his speech, democrats will.

“I think they will make it an issue and I think from their perspective that is the right strategy they want to be able to point to this and say the president’s making a claim that the State of the Union is strong, it’s not, we’re in the middle of this impeachment that’s proof alone that there are all these challenges,” said Dr. Pineda, Chair of the Department of Communication at UTEP.

Congresswoman Escobar was the first woman elected to this seat in the House of Representatives and has been influential in the House Democratic freshman class.

Escobar’s response will follow President Trump’s State of the Union address which is at 7 p.m. today.