Escobar introduces bill to designate Aug.3 Healing Gardens as national memorial site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar introduced a bill in the U.S. Congress to designate the El Paso County Healing Gardens as a national memorial site.

The legislation grants a federal designation to the El Paso Community Healing Garden and honors the victims and survivors of the domestic terrorist attack against El Paso. And, also serves as a reminder of the work first-responders and the honors the entire community.

The designation allows for public and private grants to help maintain the site.

“Almost two years ago, El Pasoans found themselves at the intersection of the gun violence epidemic and America’s hate epidemic when a domestic terrorist killed 23 beautiful souls, injured 22 and devastated an entire community,” Escobar said.

