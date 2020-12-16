Escobar collecting ‘thank you’ notes for El Paso health care workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is starting a new initiative to thank health care workers.

It’s called, “Thank You Notes to El Paso Heroes.”

The congresswoman is inviting El Pasoans to submit digital notes and drawings for our front line workers fighting COVID-19.

“This holiday season, we thought it would be nice if we all came together to provide a collective thank you to these incredible local heroes,” Escobar told KTSM.

Click here to submit a thank you note of your own.