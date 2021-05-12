Escobar and Gonzales support legislation uplifting Ysleta del Sur tribe gaming efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal bill aimed at providing support for two Native American communities passed the U.S. House of Representatives today with authorship from U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar and Tony Gonzales.

The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Act would ensure the tribes are covered by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and create parity with the only other federally recognized tribe in Texas, the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas.

“I’m proud to have passed this bipartisan legislation that fundamentally aims to create parity and equity for two tribes, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta tribes of Texas, that have been treated differently from all other tribes since the enactment of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act in 1988,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said.

The bill allows electronic bingo in the act and allows the Tiguas and Alabama-Coushatta tribes to offer it on reservations.

“As our communities across the state continue to recover from the pandemic, it is a priority that we cut any red tape preventing opportunities to grow our economy and create jobs,” U.S. Rep. Tony Gonazles said.

