Escaped New Mexico inmate surrenders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Felix Romero, the inmate who escaped from a New Mexico prison facility over the weekend, has surrendered.

Romero, 22, of Las Vegas, New Mexico was incarcerated at the San Miguel County Detention Center located at 26 NM Highway 283 in Las Vegas. According to investigators, Romero broke a window in the reintegration building and walked away from the facility around 1 p.m. Saturday.

He turned himself in to the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas at about 11 a.m. Monday, the state police said.

He is now facing charges of escaping from jail and criminal damage to property, police said.

At the time of his escape, Romero was incarcerated for an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear and Probation Violation. He has a history of Trafficking Controlled Substance, Battery on a Peace officer, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Damage to Property.