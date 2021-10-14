EPWater: Sandbag distribution returns to regular schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with EPWater announced Thursday that the last day to pick up sandbags at the satellite distribution sites will be this Friday Oct. 15.

These seasonal satellite distribution sites will re-open next summer.

The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers can get sandbags for flood control Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residential customers in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to have sandbags on hand before heavy rains begin. The limit is 10 bags per visit.

El Paso Water does not charge for sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

Customers will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags.

Central/Northeast Stormwater Operations Center 4801 Fred Wilson Ave. (map) Through Friday, Oct. 15

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Beginning Saturday, Oct 16

Mon-Fri: 8AM-4PM Sat-Sun: Closed West Artcraft Booster Station 7830 Paseo Del Norte (map) Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed East/Mission Valley Blackie Chesher Park 9292 Escobar Drive (map) Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Closed

