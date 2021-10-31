EPSCO: ATV crash injures 10-year-old girl in Far East El Paso

by: Nicole Lopez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A young girl is in a local hospital after the ATV she was riding collided with another off road vehicle

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies responded to an ATV crash Saturday in the desert area east of Loop 375, north of Montana Avenue

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 10-year-old female driving an ATV had collided with a larger Razor UTV off-road vehicle.

The 10-year-old was transported to a local area hospital. Her injuries are serious but she is in stable condition, EPSCO officials said.

EPCSO officials say no one else was transported to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

